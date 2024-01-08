The Dhubri police on January 8 successfully apprehended two notorious mobile and laptop thieves, putting an end to months of terror in the town during the night. The daring operation was carried out by a joint team from the Dhubri Sadar Police Station and the police rider party, targeting the culprits who had been causing mayhem in the surrounding rural areas.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rashidul Ali from Birsingh Char and Noor Islam from Aironjongla Part-III. The police, under the leadership of sub-inspector Nilim Talukdar and his two newly appointed officers, executed a raid at two different locations where the accused were hiding.

Both Rashidul Ali and Noor Islam confessed to their involvement in the spate of thefts that had plagued the town for the past few months.

Ten cell phones, a laptop, two cameras, and bell metal items were recovered from both the accused individuals' custody by the police team under the command of sub-inspector Nilim Talukdar and his two freshly appointed courageous officials and the police rider squad.