Dhuri Police arrested Shankar Kumar Biswas, a resident of Daobhangi in Gauripur, on Monday night in connection with a multi-crore online money-trading scam from a rented house in Ward No. 1 in Dhubri.

His arrest is part of an ongoing investigation in connection with an online fraudulent investment scheme operating under the name Titan Capital Market. In this respect, authorities claimed that Biswas, in collusion with co-conspirators Halakura Higher Secondary Principal Dinesh Chandra Roy and computer teacher Rafiqul Islam, had organized a scheme that promised investors an unduly high return of 21% every month.

Victims were reportedly falsely lured into investing huge amounts. The accused allegedly siphoned off the money. According to the police, the scheme defrauded individuals of crore of rupees.

Similarly, the Dhubri police have arrested one accused, Rafiqul Islam, who has also been accused by the victim. However, principal Dinesh Chandra Roy continues to be at large. The investigation is going on with the police working to uncover more on the fraud and any further involvement of the accused.