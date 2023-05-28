Assam Police arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting doctors and hospital staff at Goalpara Civil Hospital on May 27.

According to reports, the son of one Mofizul Islam of Karbala in Goalpara town allegedly attempted suicide on the evening of May 27.

The deceased’s father Mofizul Islam saw his son hanging. Mofizul rushed to cut the rope in order to save his son, who then fell on the ground and badly injured his head.

Seeing his son's condition critical, the Mofizul got his son admitted to the emergency ward of Goalpara civil hospital.

The doctor asked the patient's parents how the incident occurred. Mofizul told the matter in full detail following which the doctor asked the patient's parents to inform the police.

The patient's guardian first started abusing him which soon turned into a heated arguments between the two.

The altercation then led to a scuffle after Mofizul Islam attacked the on-duty doctor Ashraful Jaddar. Jitu Kalita, a wardboy working in the hospital, also beaten up while he tried to control situation. Sajid and floor cleaner Sambhu Basfor were also beaten up in the process.

Seeing the situation turning violent, the hospital duty staff informed the Goalpara Sadar police. Later, the police officer-in-charge of Goalpara Sadar police station reached and controlled the situation and arrested the assailants Mofizul Islam and Farizul Islam from the spot and took them to Goalpara Sadar police station.

Later, on the basis of a doctor's FIR, the police arrested him on charges of assaulting the doctor.

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