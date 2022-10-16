Two police officers deployed in Moran Police Station in Assam's Dibrugarh district have been suspended for allegedly assaulting some people a few days ago, an official said on October 16.

The suspended police officials identified as Officer-in-Charge (OC), Bijoy Daimari, and a Sub-inspector (SI), Bhaben Dutta were deployed at the police station.

As per, Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bitul Chetia a departmental proceeding will also be initiated against the duo for their alleged involvement in the case.

"Both of them were suspended yesterday for their role in the incident. They will remain suspended till the outcome of the departmental inquiry," the ASP said.

However, ASP further said that the other two persons, who were not from the police force, involved in the attack were apprehended but managed to get bail from a local court.

As per reports, a 35-year-old, Gyandip Borgohain who is a tourism entrepreneur from Sivasagar district, and his team were allegedly brutally tortured in Moran Police Station for several hours while returning from Arunachal Pradesh on October 7 and 8.

Earlier, Daimari had accused Borgohain of eve-teasing and molesting his wife at a restaurant on October 7 night.

"We had to use some force to make them admit to their crime,'' Daimari had told reporters on October 8.

However, Borgohain and the others alleged that the police officials along with two civilians assaulted his team and tortured them for several hours.

According to the reports, the President of the Western Angami Students' Association from Nagaland, Kevileto Whiso, who was helping the team to organize camping for the visitors at the Hornbill Festival, was among the victims.

Following the incident political and student organization protested against the accused police officials in Demow and Moran.

These groups are demanding the arrest of Daimari, other accused police officials along with other civilians involved in the alleged case assault case.