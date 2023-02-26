In a major breakthrough in the fight against rhino poaching, two poachers were apprehended in a joint operation by Biswanath police and Gohpur police in the southern region of Gohpur. The names of the poachers have been identified as Pankaj Pegu and Arvind Pegu.

The duo had reportedly hatched a plan to kill a rhino emerging from the Sixth Addition of Kaziranga while roaming freely in the southern region of Gohpur. However, their plan was foiled when law enforcement officials caught wind of their activities.

The Gohpur police have already arrested the two rhino poachers and registered a case under section 120B/447 IPC. The accused have been sent to jail custody pending further investigation.

Rhino poaching has been a major issue in the region for several years, and this successful operation is being hailed as a major victory in the ongoing battle against wildlife crime.

Speaking to reporters, a spokesperson for the Biswanath police department stated, "We are committed to putting an end to this illegal and heinous activity. Our teams will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those involved in wildlife crime are brought to justice."

This latest arrest comes as a reminder that poaching is still a major threat to endangered species and highlights the need for continued efforts to protect wildlife and their habitats.

Earlier on December 2022, after almost a year, the most wanted rhino poacher Abdul Matin alias Kala was nabbed by Assam police from the Darrang district.

Matin was allegedly involved in the poaching of one world-famed one-horned rhino in Kaziranga in January this year.

On January 19, a rhino carcass was recovered in Hikekhonda under Kaziranga Range in Assam. The rhino was dehorned by the poachers.

Later, Assam police declared cash rewards of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Mating and two others. A reward of Rs 5 lakh was also announced for inputs leading to the recovery of the rhino horn.

Assam’s special director general of police (SDGP) GP Singh said, “After almost a year-long hunt, Abdul Matin @ kala, one of the main criminals behind the January 2022 rhino poaching at Kaziranga national park has been arrested by Darrang Police. One rifle suspected of use in crime has also been recovered.”

Following the poaching incident, at least 20 commando personnel were deployed as a part of the anti-poaching unit in the world-famous Kaziranga National Park.