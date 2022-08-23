In a joint operation of Assam Police along with the Kolkata-based military intelligence department arrested two Rohingyas from Badarpur railway station in southern Assam's Karimganj district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jamal Hussain and Amir Hakim. Both Jamal and Amir are from Myanmar.

The police seized Rs 10,230 (Indian currency notes) in cash, 980 takas (Bangladeshi currency notes), and a mobile phone from their possession.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Jamal had come to India from Bangladesh in 2012 and had been living at a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla from 2016-18.

On the other hand, Amir had come to India six months ago and was also living in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police, the duo was on the way to Bangladesh when they were apprehended at Badarpur Railway Station.

Eventually, after the arrest and interrogation, the duo was handed over to Badarpur police.



Earlier in July 2021, fifteen Rohingya immigrants, including six minors and three women, were held by Railway Police Force (RPF) in Assam’s Karimganj district.

According to reports, the RPF personnel had intercepted 15 people who were sitting on platform no. 1 at Badarpur railway station after observing some suspicious activities. They were about to board the Silchar-Agartala passenger train.

The officials also recovered three identity cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees, nine mobile phone handsets, and around Rs 50,000 cash in possession of them.



Later, the arrested Rohingyas were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).