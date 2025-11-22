Assam: Two schoolgirls killed, another critical after speeding Bolero mows them down in Hajo

A tragic road accident in Hajo on Saturday, November 22, morning claimed the lives of two schoolgirls and left another critically injured after a speeding Bolero vehicle ran over them near Saniadi while they were on their way to tuition classes.



Eyewitnesses reported that the Bolero was travelling at high speed when the driver allegedly lost control, mowing down the three students. Two of the girls died on the spot, while the third was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains critical.



The shocking incident sparked widespread outrage among local residents. In a surge of anger, the crowd set the Bolero vehicle on fire shortly after the accident. Firefighters, assisted by Hajo Police, managed to extinguish the blaze.



Traffic movement along the route was disrupted for a significant period as a large crowd gathered at the scene, demanding strict action. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and to identify any negligence involved.