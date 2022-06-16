Amid incessant rainfall, two siblings, both minors, were buried alive when a guard wall crumbled and collapsed on their house on Thursday morning in the Azadnagar area of Assam's Goalpara district.

Both the children were sleeping at the time of the event, which occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Hussain Ali and Asma Khatun have been identified as the victims.

After getting the information, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the state police's Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), and Assam Police officials quickly arrived at the scene and retrieved the dead. The bodies were afterward sent to the Goalpara civil hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“A guard wall collapsed and fell on the house of Asiruddin Sikdar early this morning. Both his minor children, Hussain Ali and Asma Khatun, got trapped and eventually died,” Sukur Ali, Sikdar’s neighbour, said.

Fresh landslides have been triggered in different parts of Assam, which has been experiencing severe rain for several days.

Since Monday night, at least six people have died in landslides in Assam. A massive pile of soil collapsed on their rented house in the Nizarapar area of Boragaon, Guwahati, earlier on Tuesday, killing four daily wage labourers.