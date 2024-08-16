In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption team caught Nekib Ahmed, Assistant BDO of Srijangram Development Block, Bongaigaon district, accepting Rs 16,000 as a bribe in the office chamber of Khurseeda Khanam, BDO, for payment against bills.

In the same operation, Khurseeda Khanam, APRDS, BDO of Srijangram Development Block, Bongaigaon district, was also apprehended for demanding and accepting the bribe through the Assistant BDO in conspiracy with him.

Earlier on August 6, one Lat Mandal, Rahiram Mondal, an official from the Kalaigaon Revenue Circle Office, along with Dhruv Nath, the driver associated with the office was also arrested on charges of bribery charges.



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As per sources, the arrests were made while the official was in the process of accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The illicit transaction, reportedly conducted under the pretence of securing a notable land title, saw the bribe facilitated and collected by Dhruv Nath on behalf of Rahiram Mondal.

Earlier, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, caught Nurul Hoque Barbhuiya, Patwari of Sadar Circle, Cachar, Silchar, accepting a bribe in his office on July 18.