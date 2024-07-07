The bodies of two teenagers, Dhimanjyoti Rabha and Rohit Rabha, were recovered from a pond after they went missing yesterday afternoon at Lela in Dudhnoi. Both boys, aged 14 and students of Class VIII, had gone to bathe in the pond when the incident occurred.

Local residents discovered Dhimanjyoti Rabha's body floating in the middle of the pond last night during a search operation. The deceased was a student at Don Bosco School in Damra. Rohit Rabha, a student of Lela High School, was also found dead in the pond today morning.

The community had been searching for the boys since they were last seen. The recovery of both bodies has brought immense grief to their families and.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning to understand how the boys ended up in the pond and to prevent similar incidents in the future.