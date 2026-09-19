Assam: Two suspected cattle thieves killed, three cattle die in Khowang road accident

Two people suspected of stealing cattle were killed and another was critically injured after the vehicle they were allegedly travelling in crashed into a road divider at Khowang in Assam’s Moran early Saturday morning. Three of the cattle being transported in the vehicle also died in the accident.

The accident took place at around 3 am in front of Naga Kitchen Dhaba in Khowang. According to preliminary information, the vehicle was allegedly carrying cattle stolen from Dimow Bengali village under Moran Police Station.

The vehicle, described as a luxury car, was reportedly travelling at high speed when the driver lost control and rammed into a road divider. The impact left the vehicle severely damaged.

Police initially received information from one of the injured occupants that the cattle had allegedly been stolen from the Tiniali Bypass area. Subsequent investigation, however, reportedly established that the cattle had been taken from Dimow Bengali village.

The two deceased have been identified as Arman Ahmed, a resident of Chaulkhowa, and Biki Chetia of Barua Changmai village in Dimow. Chetia was reportedly driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Another occupant, identified as Ritu Ali of Dimow, was rescued from the wreckage in an injured condition. He was subsequently referred to Dibrugarh for treatment and is reported to be in critical condition.

Four cattle were allegedly being transported in the vehicle when the accident occurred. A pregnant cow and two calves died in the crash, while another bull calf was rescued alive.

Police are investigating the alleged cattle theft and the circumstances leading to the accident.