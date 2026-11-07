Assam: Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in police raid at Juria’s Udmari Balugutia
Juria Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers during a raid in Udmari Balugutia. The seizure has prompted questioning and efforts to trace others allegedly involved.
- Tip-off prompted a special team led by officer Ajay Barman
- Police recovered ₹3,020 in cash and one mobile phone during the operation
- Officials also found 57 empty containers at the searched premises
Juria Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers during a raid at Udmari Balugutia in Assam’s Nagaon district on November 7 and seized suspected contraband substances along with other items.
Acting on a tip-off, a special police team led by Juria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajay Barman conducted the operation in the area.
During the raid, police recovered 12 containers allegedly containing prohibited drugs, 57 empty containers, ₹3,020 in cash and a mobile phone.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Rafiqul Islam and Abdul Khalek, both residents of Udmari Balugutia.
According to the information provided, the area had allegedly emerged as a hub of drug-related activities, with suspected local networks involved in the trade.
Police are currently questioning the arrested individuals and conducting further investigations to identify others allegedly involved in the racket.
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