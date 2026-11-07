Juria Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers during a raid at Udmari Balugutia in Assam’s Nagaon district on November 7 and seized suspected contraband substances along with other items.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team led by Juria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajay Barman conducted the operation in the area.

During the raid, police recovered 12 containers allegedly containing prohibited drugs, 57 empty containers, ₹3,020 in cash and a mobile phone.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rafiqul Islam and Abdul Khalek, both residents of Udmari Balugutia.

According to the information provided, the area had allegedly emerged as a hub of drug-related activities, with suspected local networks involved in the trade.

Police are currently questioning the arrested individuals and conducting further investigations to identify others allegedly involved in the racket.