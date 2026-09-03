Assam: Two suspected thieves killed in police encounter near Sonapur

Two suspected vehicle thieves were killed in a police encounter at Markadola under Sonapur Police Station in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district in the early hours of Thursday, September 3 following a chase linked to the alleged theft of a vehicle from Guwahati’s Panbazar area.

According to preliminary information, police were pursuing a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-KC-3128, which was allegedly stolen from the vicinity of Panbazar Police Station.

During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police, prompting an exchange of gunfire. Two persons identified as Saidul Alam Laskar and Babul Singh were killed in the incident.

Police reportedly recovered two pistols, mobile phones and other materials allegedly linked to vehicle theft from the possession of the deceased.

The bodies have been kept at Sonapur District Hospital for further procedures.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, including the circumstances that led to the exchange of fire. Further details are awaited.