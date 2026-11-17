Police have detained two men in connection with the killing of three members of a family at their residence in Duliajan, Assam's Dibrugarh district. The accused, identified as Raju Das and Amrit Das, were intercepted at Simaluguri railway station while allegedly attempting to flee to Kolkata aboard the Avadh Assam Express.

The arrests came after the bodies of Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan were discovered at their residence in Kamalabari locality on Monday, November 16.

According to reports, the two men were detained in a joint operation by Moran and Sonari Police, with assistance from the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Investigators suspect that the involvement of people familiar with the family may have played a role in the killings. Raju Das, who reportedly rented a room in the family's house, had earlier been identified as a suspect.

His mobile phone had reportedly remained switched off since November 16, the day the bodies were discovered, raising suspicion about his whereabouts.

Residents of the locality also claimed that two suspicious-looking youths had been spotted moving around the neighbourhood on Monday. Some residents suspected that one of them was Das. However, police have urged people not to draw conclusions until the investigation establishes the sequence of events and the involvement of the suspects.

The triple murder came to light after a neighbour noticed that the family's house was locked and received no response from inside. The neighbour subsequently alerted the police.

A police team reached the spot and opened the locked house, where they found the three bodies. Chandrakanta Bhuyan's body was found in the hall, while his wife was found in the kitchen and their daughter in a separate room.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said the victims had sustained injuries to their heads and other parts of their bodies. The exact cause of death will be determined following post-mortem examinations.

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings and the motive behind the crime.