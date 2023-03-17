Assam Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, on March 17 said that two teachers have been identified as the masterminds of the Class 10 question paper leak.

As per Singh, one of them has been detained, while the other accused is still absconding.

''One accused is still absconding and we are confident of nabbing him soon,'' the DGP said while addressing a press conference over the HSLC paper leak case.

He further informed that Pranab Dutta, the headteacher, and centre in charge of Luhit Khabalu High School of Majuli, has been detained.

'' Police will arrest Dutta today and brought to the CID headquarters here on transit remand,'' Singh added.

DGP further revealed that the other accused, Kumud Rajkhowa, a teacher of Daflakata High School in Lakhimpur, is a close associate of Dutta.

Singh also said that remnants of burnt question papers have been recovered from the house of Dutta, and they have been sent for forensic examination, adding, ''The chain through which the papers were leaked and circulated has been established''.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced that exams for MIL and English subjects will be held on April 1st, 2023. The exam was earlier announced to be held on March 18, 2023, following the paper leak.

''This is to notify to all concerned that in view of the ongoing Police Investigation regarding the leakage of the Question paper of the HSLC Examination 2025, and in order to avoid holding of examination of MIL subjects in a compromised situation, the Board of Secondary, Education, Assam has decided to reschedule the Examination of MIL/English (IL) subject earlier scheduled to be held on 18th March 2023.

The Examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects will now be held on 1st April 2023 from 9.00 am onwards in all the centres of the state of Assam,'' an official order dated 17 March read.

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