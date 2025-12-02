Assam: Two ULFA-I cadres flee from Myanmar camp, surrender before police

Two cadres of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I), who recently escaped from a militant camp in Myanmar, have surrendered before Assam Police. The surrendered militants have been identified as Ban Asom and Astitva Asom.





According to police sources, Astitva Asom had been functioning as the camp commander of the ULFA’s 779 Camp located in Myanmar. Both cadres reportedly fled from the camp on November 27 before making their way into Assam to surrender.



Security officials stated that the surrender is a notable step towards further weakening the militant outfit’s remaining presence and influence across the border.



Police have initiated necessary formalities and will interrogate both individuals as part of ongoing investigations into insurgent activities.