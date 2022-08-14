Just a day ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Tinsukia police in Assam arrested one woman and one man on suspicion of having links with the terror outfit United Liberation Front Assam-Independent (ULFA-I).

As per reports, the arrested woman identified as Mrinali Gogoi was acting as an ULFA-I linkman who was encouraging the youth to join the banned militant outfit. Gogoi is a resident of Nagaon village, Panitola area in Tinsukia district.

It has been speculated that Mrinali had begun a recruitment drive, instigating the young men and women of the region, by contacting them through social media platforms to join the militant outfit.

The young man arrested by the police has been identified as Sourav Chetia, who was instigated by Mrinali Gogoi to join ULFA-I.

According to the police, Mrinali Gogoi was in touch with ULFA-I leader Abhijit Gogoi alias Aiseng Gogoi for a very long time and under whose orders was carrying out the recruitment drive.

Mrinali was allegedly in touch with the youths through Facebook, Telegram and Skype and constantly encouraging the youths to join the group.

Speaking to reporters on the arrests made, DSP Hiranya Bora said, “Based on inputs the Tinsukia Police arrested Mrinali Gogoi, a resident of Nagaon village under Panitola area for allegedly having links with ULFA-I. As per information, Mrinali Gogoi was in touch with Abhijit Axom alias Abhijit Gogoi via Facebook for the past two years and have been in contact since and instigating youths to join the banned militant outfit. Additionally, three more people identified as Geetashree Bora, Montu Barua and Ajay Neog have been instigated by Mrinali Gogoi to join ULFA-I. We even have evidence of the three being contacted by Mrinali. Hence a case has been registered against the two, that is Mrinali and Sourav Chetia by the Tinsukia Police.”

The Tinsukia Police have registered a case against the two under 762/22 , U/S 121/121A IPC R/W Sec.10(a-IV)/13(1-B) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

It may be mentioned here, that security has been beefed up across all sensitive places in Assam after banned militant outfits ULFA (I) and NSCN called for a boycott of Independence Day celebrations and “total shutdown” in five states of the Northeast.

Militant outfits in the past have chosen Independence Day and Republic Day to carry out strikes and make their presence felt. Police patrolling has increased across the state and vigil is maintained along the interstate and international border.