Security forces arrested two suspected overground workers (OGWs) of ULFA (Independent) during a counter-insurgency operation in the general area of Kanubari (Assam-Nagaland-ALP) on Monday, November 11.

The suspects, identified as Hemanta Mohan, 25, and Raju Dey, 27, both residents of Charaideo district, were apprehended in a joint operation by Assam Police, Military Intelligence, and 24 Assam Rifles.

Investigation revealed their links to Wangpen, also known as Ranapio, from Tiru village, who reportedly works directly under ULFA(I)'s SS Brig Ganesh Lahon.

Intelligence sources suggest the group was planning attacks during ULFA(I)'s Protest Day on November 28 and Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.