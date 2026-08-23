Assam: Two vehicles carrying 20 cattle seized at Kathiatoli, two drivers detained

Illegal cattle transportation continues to be reported in Assam's Nagaon, with Kathiatoli Police seizing two vehicles allegedly carrying 20 cattle during a late-night operation.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted and seized the two cattle-laden vehicles at Kathiatoli. According to police, the vehicles were carrying the cattle illegally.

The two drivers were detained in connection with the case and are being questioned.

The seized vehicles have been identified by registration numbers AS02DC-7438 and AS02E-3648.

According to allegations, cattle stolen from different parts of Nagaon are being transported through Karbi Anglong and allegedly sent onward to Bangladesh by a section of cattle smugglers.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the source of the cattle, the intended destination and the network involved in the alleged illegal transportation.