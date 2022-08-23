Several attempts to smuggle animals across the state have been successfully thwarted by Assam police.

At least 75 cows were rescued from two illegal cattle-loaded vehicles in the Kaliabor area of Assam’s Nagaon district.

Two occupants of the vehicles have been arrested in this regard including the drivers.

The vehicles were seized by the police on National Highway 37. The smugglers have been identified as Nurul Hussain and Wahidul Islam.

The owners of the vehicles have been asked to provide valid documents and an investigation initiated against the arrestees under relevant sections.

On Saturday, a total of 51 cattle heads were rescued at Jorabat under Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district and Kamrup Metro.