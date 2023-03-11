As part of the Women's Day celebrations, two women from Dudhnoi have set an inspiring example of self-reliance by taking up Jujube farming to support their families. The women collected around three hundred saplings of bagri trees from Kolkata and planted them using organic fertilizers.

The district agriculture department has extended support to the two women, who have planted Kashmiri red apple and beautiful breeds of Jujube. Water supply has been ensured through deep tube wells under the subsidy scheme.

During a visit to the Dudhnoi farm, Dudhnoi Krishi Chakra Agricultural Development Officer Priyanku Majumdar lauded the women's efforts and expressed optimism about their yield. Apart from Jujube, the women have also cultivated papaya and turmeric on their farm.

The women are already planning to cultivate the same crop again and have tied a tongali (traditional Assamese headgear) to signify their determination. The Jujube produced by these enterprising women is sold to traders in the market, making them self-reliant and economically independent.

This initiative by the two women is a shining example of how individuals can use their skills and resources to support their families and contribute to the agricultural sector. Their efforts have been recognized and supported by the district agriculture department, setting an inspiring example for others to follow.