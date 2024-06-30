Two youths were apprehended by Pathshala police in Barsaderi, Bajali, following a report from a concerned citizen about drug activity in the area.

The incident unfolded when a young man witnessed individuals injecting drugs with syringes at a secluded spot in Barsaderi, reportedly identified as Havil Haque and Nurul Haque of Rajaghat.

Upon receiving the information, local residents promptly alerted the authorities, leading to the swift intervention of Pathshala police.

The Pathshala police swiftly responded to the community's concerns, apprehending the youths and transporting them to the police station for further questioning.

Investigations into the drug network and related activities are ongoing.