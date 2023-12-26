Two youths from Nalbari in Assam have been put under arrest over their social media posts on the ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I) proscribed outfit.

The two youths have been identified as Jayanta Talukdar and Biswajit Saud. Both the youths have been accused of keeping contact with the ULFA-I. Both the youths have been placed under arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after a round of interrogation.

Noteworthy is that this news comes in after Assam DGP GP Singh had recently said that people who show support to any terrorist outfit on social media will have to face arrest.

The issue over ULFA-I is also heated at the moment as controversy has escalated over the recent encounter related to ULFA-I in the state. Today Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi raised questions on the authenticity of the encounters at Sadiya and Baihata that left four persons injured. The ULFA-I has also raised questions on these two encounters by stating that the victims are not related to the proscribed outfit. In fact, ULFA-I has even demanded that the police produce proof that the victimsof the encounters are indeed connected to the outfit.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP GP Singh had told India Today NE that proof regarding the two encounters would be produced before a court of law.