Two youths, aged 17 and 19, were killed after their motorcycle reportedly rammed into a roadside tree and plunged into a ditch at Rupakuchi village under Barpeta Sadar Police Station limits in Assam's Baghbar. The accident occurred while the two were returning from a trade fair in Jania, with one of them dying at the spot and the other succumbing to his injuries while being taken to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Yasin Ali (19), son of Amir Hussain of Medhirtari village, and Mahuruddin (17), son of Manik Uddin of Paharpur village.

According to reports, the accident involved a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 15V 0798. The two youths were reportedly travelling on the motorcycle when it hit a tree along the roadside before falling into a nearby ditch.

While one of the riders died on the spot due to the impact, the other sustained critical injuries. He subsequently died before reaching the hospital.

Following the incident, local residents raised suspicions that the two youths might have been under the influence of alcohol while riding the motorcycle. However, the allegation has not been officially confirmed.

The incident has brought road safety concerns into focus, particularly regarding reckless driving and the risks associated with two-wheeler travel.