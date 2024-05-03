Two youths lost their lives to drowning while bathing in the waters of NEEPCO Reserve in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district. The incident took place at 2 o'clock in the afternoon on May 3.

Six young men ventured to the Kopili Reserve within the NEEPCO Golf Course premises in Umrangso for a refreshing dip. However, what began as a leisurely outing turned fatal when four of them decided to take a bath, leaving two friends playing on a nearby boat. The boat capsized, plunging the two youths into the water.

Emergency services were summoned, with the Umrangso police receiving notification at 3 pm. Responding to the incident, firefighters rushed to the Umrangso Golf Course and commenced the search and rescue operation. The bodies of the two youths, identified as Arijit Pal, 17, and Jugal Modai, 16, were recovered from the water.

Both Arijit Pal and Jugal Modai hailed from the residential area of Yamuna Nagar in Umrangso.