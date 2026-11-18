Two youths have gone missing from Chandrapur village in Jagun area of Assam's Tinsukia district, triggering concern among their families and local residents.

There are suspicions that the two may have joined the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), although this has not been officially confirmed.

The missing youths have been identified as Mintu Gogoi (32) and Indrajit Sonowal (25). According to available information, both have been untraceable since November 10.

Their disappearance has left their families worried, with relatives waiting for information about their whereabouts.

The suspected ULFA-I connection has added to concerns in Upper Assam, where reports of several youths going missing from different parts of Tinsukia district have surfaced in recent weeks.

According to the information provided, around 11 youths from various areas of the district, including Takeri, Pengeri, Kakopathar and Jagun, have reportedly gone missing within a short period. Their possible links with ULFA-I have also become a subject of discussion locally.

The developments have raised questions about the reasons behind the suspected attraction of some young people in Upper Assam towards armed organisations and the circumstances under which they are leaving their homes.

However, there is no official confirmation that the two missing youths from Chandrapur have joined ULFA-I.

Their families continue to await information about their whereabouts as the circumstances surrounding their disappearance remain unclear.