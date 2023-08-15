Amidst the joyful celebrations marking India's 77th Independence Day, two youths were killed in a horrifying bike-truck collision in Bongaoigaon.

The incodent occurred on the four-lane road connecting Chaprakata within the district. The victims, who were on a bike bearing the registration number AS19 T-2470, were involved in a fatal head-on collision with a truck. The collision left both the bike and the truck severely damaged.

One of the young individuals lost his life on the spot, succumbing to the immediate aftermath of the collision. The second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in Theta where he succumed to his injuries.

The identity of one of the victims has been confirmed as Hirakjyoti Roy, as per the details found on an Aadhaar card recovered from the scene. However, the other youth's identity has not yet been determined.