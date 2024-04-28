In a tragic incident at Dirak in Kakopathar, two youths lost their lives in a fatal road accident involving a dumper. The accident occurred in Dirak Amguri, shaking the local community with its devastating consequences.



According to reports, the two youths were traveling from the Arunachal side when the accident took place. The vehicle they were in, bearing the registration number AS 12 CC 1337, collided with a dumper, resulting in the loss of their lives.



The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed, but the incident has left a profound impact on the area. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and any potential contributing factors.