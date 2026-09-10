Assam: Tyre removed from wild elephant’s neck after rescue operation in Golaghat

A tyre stuck around the neck of a wild elephant was successfully removed after several hours of effort by forest department personnel in Assam's Golaghat district, officials said on September 10.

The elephant was spotted earlier in the day with the tyre lodged around its neck in the Bokial forest block in the Morongi area, which has witnessed recurring incidents of human-elephant conflict.

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia informed senior forest department officials after learning about the distressed animal, following which a team was rushed to the spot.

The forest personnel monitored the elephant throughout the day and assessed its condition before deciding on the safest course of action. The elephant was tranquilised in the evening, following which the team carefully removed the tyre without causing any injury to the animal, officials said.

Assam Environment and Forests Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the department acted swiftly after receiving information about the elephant.

"Upon receiving information about a wild elephant roaming in the Morongi area of Golaghat district with a large tyre stuck around its neck, our forest department teams swung into action," Baruah said in a post on X.

He said frontline teams carried out the rescue operation with "utmost care and caution", prioritising the safety of both the elephant and forest personnel.

"I appreciate the prompt response, courage and dedicated efforts of our frontline forest teams. Their commitment to protect our wildlife, even in challenging circumstances, is truly commendable," the minister said.

Saikia had appealed to local residents to remain calm and avoid approaching or disturbing the elephant, which was already in distress.

An official said the tyre was suspected to have come from a tractor and may have been left in the forest. The elephant possibly picked it up with its trunk out of curiosity, after which it became lodged around its neck.

Wildlife experts had expressed concern that the tyre could cause wounds, restrict the elephant's movement and lead to other health complications.

They had also cautioned residents against chasing the animal or attempting to remove the tyre themselves, as such interventions could increase the risk to both the elephant and people in the area.