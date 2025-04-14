The U-turn located on the National Highway near the BJP office in Lalmati has been permanently shut down by authorities following multiple fatal road accidents that have raised significant safety concerns.

The decision was made after the location witnessed a series of serious mishaps over recent months. The most tragic among them involved a dumper truck that rammed into three vehicles, resulting in the death of two individuals. In a separate incident just days prior, Officer-in-Charge of Ghograpar Police Station, Birinchi Das, also lost his life in a road accident linked to the same U-turn.

These back-to-back tragedies prompted an urgent joint site inspection by the city police, traffic police, transport department officials, and a crash investigation team. After a comprehensive evaluation, authorities concluded that the U-turn posed an ongoing threat to commuters and decided to close it permanently to prevent further accidents.

While the decision has been largely welcomed by many residents and daily commuters as a life-saving intervention, some locals have voiced concerns about the inconvenience caused by the lack of alternative turning points in the vicinity.

Officials have indicated that additional traffic management solutions are being considered to ease potential disruptions and improve overall safety on the stretch.