Assam UCC Bill 2026 standardises marriage laws, makes live-in relationship registration compulsory

Assam Government on May 25 introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam, 2026 Bill, on the third day of the ongoing 16th session of Assam Legislative Assembly proposing a unified civil legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships for all residents of the state, while explicitly exempting Scheduled Tribes in order to preserve their constitutional protections and customary practices.

The proposed legislation seeks to replace religion-based personal laws with a common civil framework aimed at ensuring legal uniformity, gender justice and equality before law. At the same time, the Bill preserves cultural and ceremonial diversity by allowing marriages to continue under existing religious customs and traditional practices.

Uniform marriage provisions and mandatory registration

Under the Bill, monogamy has been made compulsory and the legal age for marriage has been standardised at 21 years for men and 18 years for women.

The legislation permits marriages to be solemnised through any recognised religious or customary ceremony, including Vedic Bibah, Ahom Chaklong, Saptapadi, Ashirvad, Nikah, Holy Union and Anand Karaj.

To ensure legal transparency and prevent fraudulent practices, registration of all marriages and divorces has been made mandatory across the state. Couples will be required to submit a marriage memorandum to the Sub-Registrar within 60 days of solemnisation.

The Bill also introduces uniform grounds for divorce, including cruelty, desertion and mutual consent. It further provides that custody of children below five years of age shall ordinarily remain with the mother during early childhood.

Gender-equal succession framework proposed

In matters of inheritance, the proposed UCC establishes a uniform and gender-neutral order of succession for intestate property among Class-1 heirs, including the spouse, children and parents of the deceased.

The Bill further grants every adult of sound mind the legal right to execute a written and witnessed Will for testamentary succession.

Live-in relationships brought under legal framework

The legislation also introduces provisions regulating live-in relationships, making registration compulsory within one month of commencement of such relationships.

Children born out of live-in relationships will be recognised as fully legitimate under the law. The Bill also grants deserted live-in partners the legal right to seek financial maintenance through courts.

The government stated that the provisions are aimed at protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly women, while ensuring accountability and legal recognition in evolving family structures.

Penal provisions for fraud, bigamy and non-compliance

The Bill prescribes stringent penalties for violations related to marriage, divorce and live-in relationships.

Under the proposed provisions, bigamy and polygamy would attract imprisonment of up to seven years under Section 82 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Child marriage and marriage without valid consent would invite punishment under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, including imprisonment of up to two years, fine, or both.

Fraudulent or deceptive marriages conducted through force, coercion or concealment of facts would be punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years along with fines.

Illegal dissolution of marriage or violation of lawful divorce procedures would attract imprisonment of up to three years and fines. Compelling a divorced individual to fulfil unlawful conditions before remarriage would carry imprisonment of up to three years and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

Marriage within prohibited relationships, unless permitted by valid customs, would be punishable with imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

Penalties for non-registration and false declarations

The Bill also imposes penalties for failure to comply with mandatory registration requirements.

Deliberate non-registration of marriages or divorces within 60 days would attract a penalty of Rs 10,000. Submission of forged or fabricated documents during registration could lead to imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to Rs 25,000, or both.

Failure to register a live-in relationship within one month would similarly attract imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of Rs 10,000. Furnishing false information or concealing material facts in declarations related to live-in relationships would invite imprisonment of up to three months and fines of up to Rs 25,000.

Existing Muslim marriage registration law to be repealed

As part of the restructuring of civil legislation in the state, the Bill proposes repeal of the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Act, 2024.

However, the legislation includes a savings clause ensuring that polygamous marriages solemnised prior to enforcement of the proposed UCC would remain regularised and legally protected.

The Assam government stated that the proposed codification seeks to balance legal uniformity with cultural sensitivities while strengthening transparency, accountability and equal protection under civil law across the state.