Assam UCC not truly uniform, alleges AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised Assam’s proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleging that the legislation is “not uniform at all” and questioning the exemption granted to tribal communities under its provisions.

Sharing his views on X, Owaisi stated that while every community has the constitutional right to protect its culture under Article 29, the proposed law selectively safeguards tribal autonomy while imposing regulations on others.

“The Assam Uniform Civil Code is not uniform at all. It completely exempts tribal communities from UCC’s coverage. Every community has the right to protect its culture under Article 29, but why is only the tribals’ autonomy being protected?” Owaisi wrote.

The AIMIM chief further alleged that the proposed legislation amounts to “the imposition of a law that no one wants” and argued that the Constituent Assembly had never envisioned a mandatory Uniform Civil Code.

Raising concerns over inheritance rights, Owaisi claimed that the proposed provisions could adversely affect women, particularly Muslim daughters.

“In Islam, no one can exclude an heir from inheritance. No one can write a will to give their whole property to one son or deny their daughter inheritance. This UCC allows anyone to write a will and deny their daughters their fair share. This is far from a gender just law,” he said.

His remarks come amid ongoing political debate over the Assam government’s proposed Uniform Civil Code framework, which has triggered reactions from several political parties, civil society groups and minority organisations.

The Assam government has maintained that the proposed measures are aimed at ensuring equality and legal uniformity, while critics argue that certain provisions may interfere with personal laws and community rights.