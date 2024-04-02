Udalguri District Commissioner, Sadnek Singh, has been transferred. The transfer comes in the wake of controversy surrounding the missing case of one VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines.

Taking over the charge is Javir Rahul Suresh, who assumes the role of district commissioner in Udalguri.

The controversy erupted on March 29, when during the segregation of machines assembly segment-wise after the first randomization, it was discovered that one VVPAT bearing the unique ID EVTEB96784, as per the randomized list, was not physically found. This particular VVPAT was among the 267 machines allocated to Bhergaon, with one currently reported as missing.

A preliminary inquiry, conducted by the Joint Chief Electoral Officer deputed from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer Assam, shed light on the situation. It revealed that after the First Level Checking of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs, the machines deemed fit for use were securely stored in the strong room under double lock, with stringent security measures including 24x7 CCTV coverage and armed guards.

The investigation pointed towards the possibility that the missing VVPAT might have been inadvertently shifted to the ECIL (Electronics Corporation of India Limited) factory along with non-functional units after the completion of the First Level Checking. This hypothesis was confirmed by the CEO Assam in a press release, stating that the matter has been taken up with ECIL for further investigation.