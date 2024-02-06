In the recent major development for rail facilities in the Northeast, the interim Budget 2024-25 has earmarked Rs 10,369 crores for railway infrastructure projects. As part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), Udalguri railway station in Assam is set to undergo a significant facelift, with an estimated cost of Rs. 14.31 crore.

Under the ABSS, 60 stations in the Northeast are slated for redevelopment with top-notch amenities. Udalguri railway station, a crucial stop on the Rangiya – Murkongselek section under the Rangiya Division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), will see the extension of its existing station building.

The revamped structure will boast an improved facade and introduce modern facilities like retiring rooms and waiting areas to enhance passenger comfort. The redevelopment plan prioritizes inclusivity with Divyangjan-friendly ramps, upgraded toilet facilities, two lifts, and a 5-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge for better accessibility.

Key features of the project include separate toilet blocks for male and female passengers, improved parking facilities, and beautification of the circulating area. All platforms will be equipped with shelters and resurfaced using materials like marble stone and tiles for convenience. Entry and exit paths are also set to undergo development to ensure improved accessibility for passengers.

Tenders have already been awarded for the mentioned works, and the foundation work for the new station building is in progress. Simultaneously, additional passenger amenities such as Coach Guidance Boards, Train Information Display Systems, platform extensions, and easy-access water booths for Divyangjan are underway.

The anticipated upgrade of Udalguri railway station aims to open new opportunities, generate employment, boost business prospects, and make travel more convenient for passengers in the city and surrounding areas. The redevelopment aligns with the vision of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, ushering in a new era of modern and inclusive railway facilities in the Northeast.