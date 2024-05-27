The Higher Education Department of the Government of Assam has announced the commencement of the registration process for the Four-year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP), Five-year Integrated Master Programme (FYIMP), and Five-year Integrated Post Graduate Programme (FYIPGP) for 2024. Starting today, May 27, the admission process is open across various universities.

The admissions for FYUGP, FYIMP, and FYIPGP, both through non-CUET and CUET modes, will be conducted exclusively via the common admission portal assamadmission.samarth.ac.in. This applies to all government, provincialised, government model colleges, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya, and autonomous colleges. Additionally, state university campuses and private colleges affiliated with Assam University and state universities will also use this portal for admissions.

Students can select up to six programme options across different Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). They must mark their preferences, which will then be communicated to the HEIs. Autonomous colleges and universities will prepare their merit lists based on their criteria, while affiliated colleges will follow the relevant policies of their affiliating universities.

To submit an online application, applicants should:

1. Open the URL (https://assamadmission.samarth.ac.in/)

2. Complete the registration process to create a 'Username' and 'Password.'

3. Log in using the provided credentials.

4. Fill in profile details, upload necessary documents, and submit the form.

For new registration, applicants need to click the “New Registration” button on the home page, fill in their details, and complete the CAPTCHA.

Assam UG, PG Admission Schedule 2024:

CUET:

• Programme selection: July 1 - July 2

• Correction window: July 3 - July 4

• Academic screening by HEIs: July 5 - July 8

• 1st merit list publication: July 9

• Admissions (1st merit list): July 10 - July 11

• 2nd merit list publication: July 12

• Admissions (2nd merit list): July 13 - July 15

• 3rd merit list publication: July 16

• Admissions (3rd merit list): July 17 - July 18

• Spot admission (CUET): July 19 - July 20

• Final Spot Admission (non-CUET and CUET): July 29 - July 31

Non-CUET:

• Programme selection: May 27 - June 2

• Correction window: June 3 - June 4

• Academic screening by HEIs: June 5 - June 9

• 1st merit list publication: June 10

• Admissions (1st merit list): June 11 - June 12

• 2nd merit list publication: June 13

• Admissions (2nd merit list): June 14 - June 15

• 3rd merit list publication: June 16

• Admissions (3rd merit list): June 18 - June 19

• Spot admission: June 20 - June 22

An induction programme will be held from June 24 to 29 for non-CUET admissions. Demo classes for Core and Common courses are scheduled from August 5 to 10, with paper/course selection occurring from August 12 to 14. Regular classes will commence on August 16.