Assam, UK discuss cooperation roadmap ahead of India-UK FTA rollout

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday, June 24, held discussions with British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming on strengthening cooperation between Assam and the United Kingdom in the run-up to the implementation of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) next month.

The meeting focused on developing a strategic roadmap to expand collaboration in areas such as investment promotion, export growth, technology integration, infrastructure development and skill enhancement.

According to Kota, the discussions were held in the context of the India–UK FTA, which is scheduled to come into force on July 15, 2026. He said Assam's evolving economic ecosystem presents significant opportunities for deeper engagement with the United Kingdom.

The British delegation also presented a UK PACT-supported Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Need Assessment and Analysis Report for Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). The report outlines recommendations aimed at strengthening grid reliability, accelerating renewable energy integration and supporting Assam's clean energy transition.

The two sides further discussed plans for an Assam–UK Infrastructure Roundtable in Guwahati. The proposed platform is expected to facilitate partnerships in sustainable urbanisation, transport, flood resilience, climate-resilient infrastructure and project delivery, including potential engagement with UK Export Finance.

Emerging opportunities under the proposed UK–India Sovereign AI Partnership also featured in the discussions. Areas explored included trusted AI infrastructure, sovereign cloud capabilities, advanced computing systems and AI governance frameworks that could support Assam's digital transformation initiatives.

Kota said the meeting reaffirmed a shared commitment to translating opportunities arising from the India–UK FTA into tangible outcomes through enhanced trade, investment, technology partnerships and institutional cooperation.

Fleming described the meeting as timely ahead of the FTA's implementation and said discussions covered a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture technology, artificial intelligence, skilling, sports, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), climate and energy.