In a joint operation, Assam police and Assam Rifles have seized two cadres belonging to forbid ULFA (I) at Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

According to the sources, acting on particular input on the development of ULFA (I) and NSCN (K-YA) cadres, a joint group of Assam police and Assam Rifles propelled an operation on Wednesday within the profound jungles of Nampong and secured the two militants.

An official said, “Feeling the heat, two cadres surrendered before security forces, as other members abandoned the ground and moved deep inside the jungles. The group was being led by ULFA (I) leader Mriganko Asom."

The seized ULFA (I) rebels have been recognized as Jagaran Axom and Dhoni Axom.

Two MQ 81 ambush rifles, a few magazines, a few rounds of live ammunition, bullet-proof coats, and a few individual assets were found on them.

The operation is still underway to catch the other cadres.

Through the permeable border with Myanmar, the group had entered India with an objective to carry out extortion, according to the sources.

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