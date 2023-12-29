The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) signed a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement with the Central government and the Assam state government on December 29 ushering in a new era of hope for lasting peace in the region. The accord, celebrated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, outlines various key provisions aimed at addressing longstanding issues and fostering comprehensive development.

One major clause unveiled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stipulates that voters from one constituency will not be allowed to migrate to another constituency, preserving the demographic pattern of the second constituency. Any voter seeking migration must fulfill specific conditions.

As part of the agreement, the ULFA (pro talk) faction emphasized the need for a thorough National Register of Citizens (NRC) verification. They pressed for the implementation of the Supreme Court's directives in the NRC matter, currently under judicial consideration. The faction also called for delimitation in 94 seats, citing the absence of consensus on Scheduled Tribe status and the impracticality of general community reservations under the constitution.

Stringent verification of the voter registration process to prevent illegal migrants from getting registered and the strengthening of border security were also integral components of the peace accord. Additionally, the ULFA (pro talk) demanded legislation for conclusive land titles to safeguard agricultural land and prevent encroachment.

A Committee to study issues concerning Tea Gardens and measures to revive the welfare of tea garden workers was also proposed. The accord laid out a comprehensive development plan for Assam, focusing on education, railways, flood and soil erosion management, industry, tourism, sports, agriculture, the Act East Policy, skill development, biofuel sector, wetland development, and road and bridge construction.

Under the accord, the Government of India is committed to investing over one lakh crore in more than 60 developmental projects in core infrastructure over the next five years. Simultaneously, the Assam government will undertake various projects, including the establishment of an IIM at Guwahati, a School of Planning and Architecture, IISER, and a railway equipment manufacturing plant, with a Special Development Package of Rs 5,000 Crores over five years.

Highlighting the urgency of addressing the perennial issues of floods and soil erosion, the ULFA (pro talk) urged the nation to treat these challenges as a national priority. The peace accord establishes a Joint Monitoring Committee with ULFA representatives to oversee the effective implementation of the agreement.