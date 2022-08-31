The pro-scribed militant group United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) awarded death sentence to one of its cadre, who tried to flee from the camp.

The cadre in question has been identified as Rihon Asom alias Mohammed Saiful Islam.

Announcing the same via a press communiqué, ULFA-I confirmed that the youth was sentenced to death after he tried to escape. Rihon Asom, is a resident of Lakhipur village in Assam’s Goalpara district.

On July 28, around 8 p.m., Rihon escaped from the ULFA-I camp, but the next day he was captured by the group.

In the press statement released by ULFA-I mentions that, "In the said House, the convict confessed to his crime and requested to give him a final chance with the intention of serving in the organization through self-correction again. The accused also gave a written and a visual promise that he will never again repeat such cowardly, despicable and anti-national acts in the future."

"In view of this, the Lower Trial House, at the end of a thorough review of all aspects, positively recognized the requested last chance sought by the accused Rihon Asom and gave the verdict of a mild punishment by giving physical labour instead of the death penalty," added the press statement additionally stating, "But it is a matter of great regret that on August 21, on the way from the 'Eastern Command' headquarters to the 'ongoing general headquarters' along with eleven other officer members, the other cadre fled for the second time from the shelter at around 2:00-3:00 a.m. on August 23; However, he managed to make the run in the afternoon on the same day. And on his way back to the 'Eastern Command' headquarters, the accused jumped into a steep gorge along a hilly road and fled for the third time. Later, on the afternoon of August 25, he was captured and taken back to the camp again."

"Therefore on 30/08/2012, once again in front of another trial house chaired by the Chief Speaker of the Lower Trial House, criminal Rihon Asom confessed to his multiple faults and admitted to coming to the Naga Liberated Area secretly after being secretly involved with a section of police officers. In fact, it clearly states that "he was not involved in the "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swadhin] inspired by the love of his homeland," added the communique and further said, "Rather, the main objective was to get basic military training by joining the organization to serve personal interests and pursue revenge. After hearing such a significant unambiguous confession of the offender, the Lower House upholds the verdict of the death penalty imposed on members who fled during special operations and spied on behalf of the enemy."

It should be mentioned here that the banned military outift has in the past executed cadre members for such conduct.