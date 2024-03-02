A cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has been arrested in Assam's Charaideo district near the interstate border with Nagaland.

The arrested ULFA-I cadre has been identified as Ajit Changmai alias Nitul Asom. The 32 year old ULFA-I cadre was arrested by Charaideo Police at the Udaipur area close to the Nagaland interstate border.

One MKU 81 rifle, two magazines and 60 live bullets have been seized from the arrested ULFA-I cadre.

The ULFA-I cadre has been taken into custody.