A cadre of the banned outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has died in its Myanmar camp following a prolonged illness.

The deceased identified as Jugal Sarma hailed from Guwahati.

Notably, the 30-year-old youth is a resident of the Noonmati area and joined the outfit in March last year.

In a press release, the banned outfit stated, “The cadre, identified as Jugal Sarma alias Private Asom, died while undergoing treatment at 5.45 am on Sunday. He was a newcomer and was the 20,759th cadre of the rebel outfit. The ULFA (I) has expressed its deepest condolences at his demise.”

Notably, the ULFA-I has declared Jugal Sharma as an ‘Amar Mritak’ for his contribution to the struggle spearheaded by the outfit for independent Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Banned outfit ULFA (I) slammed state government along with Centre for 'Operation Bajrang' on its protest day

"On his untimely demise, the ULFA (I) expressed deep grief and conveyed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. He joined the ULFA (I) to restore Assam's lost freedom and created a love for his country and his nation," the release added.

Meanwhile, Assam police have started an operation in which the state police are trying to track the source of the funding for the banned outfit, said a reliable source.

Notably, this comes after the Assam police recently arrested four persons, including a linkman, in the last week.

"The proscribed outfit is in dire need of money to carry out its operation across the state," the source added.

Sources at Assam police's Charaideo district claimed that the objective behind the operation is to identify and block all the income sources from the area (Charaideo) so that the money does not fall into the hands of the ULFA(I) to carry out its illegal activities.

The banned outfit on its ‘protest day' slammed the state government along with the Centre for 'Operation Bajrang' in the late 1990s.