One suspected ULFA-I cadre surrendered before Assam police on February 22 after informing his family in Chabua.



The cadre identified as Ranjit Asom alias Bikram Gogoi informed his family about his decision to surrender following which he surrendered himself to the police.



The ULFA-I cadre is currently under police custody.



Recently, one senior ULFA-I cadre identified as Udai Axom was killed in an encounter in the early hours of February after a gun fight broke out between Assam police and cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) in Margherita, Assam.

According to the initial reports, the incident occurred near Margherita town in the Tinsukia district of Assam at Tikak Mulung Parbat.

An operation was launched and a team of police officers set out to capture a group of ULFA-I cadres who were hiding there after receiving information about their presence.

However, upon reaching the location, both parties exchanged gunfire, with one ULFA-I cadre, identified as Udai Axom, reportedly being killed in the exchange. According to reports, the firing started in the early hours of this morning.

The insurgent group's self-styled Sergeant Major, Udai Axom, is said to have been hiding out with a group of cadres in Margherita, according to reports.



As per reports, Udai Axom left home in 2012 and became a hardcore ULFA-I cadre in 2013. It is reported that Udai Axom was behind all major extortion cases in Upper Assam. Sources claim that the ULFA-I cadre was also involved in the recent extortion case wherein ULFA-I cadre Udai Axom was Rupam Axom's (extortion specialist) right hand man.



Also read : Assam: One ULFA-I cadre killed in Tinsukia during encounter with security forces, claim sources