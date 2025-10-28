Assam: ULFA (I) cadre surrenders before Tinsukia police, had earlier links with NSCN

An active cadre of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), self styled SS Corporal Samiran Chetia, also known as Prabin Asom, surrendered before Tinsukia Police on October 28.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out jointly by Tinsukia Police and security forces following specific intelligence about the cadre’s presence in the area. The operation led to his voluntary surrender without any exchange of fire.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Chetia, a resident of Jagun in Tinsukia district, had joined the ULFA (I) in 2022. Before joining the outfit, he was reportedly associated with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

Security officials stated that the surrender marks another success in the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in Upper Assam, where intensified operations and continuous engagement initiatives have prompted several militants to lay down arms in recent months.

Police sources added that Chetia’s surrender is expected to yield crucial intelligence regarding the group’s current network and movements along the Assam–Arunachal border. Further interrogation and debriefing are underway.