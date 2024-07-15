An ULFA (Independent) cadre reportedly surrendered at Jairampur in the Changlang district of Arunachal on Sunday evening, July 14.

The member, identified as Dhananjay Sonowal (20), also known by the alias Bokul Axom, surrendered to the police.

He is currently in Tinsukia police custody. Dhananjay Sonowal, son of Niren Sonowal, had joined ULFA (Independent) in August 2021.



Also Read: Arunachal cops arrest 2 in Assam for ULFA-linked extortion in Namsai, seize cash, arms

Earlier this month, the Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested two individuals, residents of Assam's Tinsukia district, for their involvement in extortion activities linked to ULFA (United Liberation Front of Assam) in Namsai district on July 5. The arrest took place in Marwa under Chongkham circle, Namsai district, after they demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakhs from a shopkeeper under the banner of ULFA.

The duo was arrested while attempting to escape after extorting an advance sum of Rs 95,500 from the victim. From their possession, the police seized extorted cash money of Rs 95,500, two dummy AK rifles, one 9 mm pistol, one keypad ACE model mobile, two mobile phones and a pulsar 125 cc motorbike, bearing registration no AS23A J7685.