A cadre of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered before the police on February 2.The surrendered cadre has been identified as Sangram Saikia Bubul Baruah.

Sangram Saikia is a resident of Sonari in Charaideo district.He surrendered before the police at the SB office of Assam Police in Kahilipara. According to reports , Saikia was serving as an in charge of (ULFA-I) before coming to mainstream.

Earlier on 27 January, an (ULFA-I) surrendered before the police in Sonari.The surrendered cadre identified as Anuj Phukan is a resident of Chuladhara Tengapukhuri village of Charaideo district.

As per reports, ahead of surrendering, Phukan was undergoing imprisonment in Arunachal Pradesh.

In October last year, a cadre named Pankaj Gohain alias Bhaurav Asom who joined the banned militant outfit in the year 2018 surrendered before the Charaideo District Police.

Earlier on October 23, 2022, A United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre surrendered himself in Assam’s Charaideo district on October 23.

The cadre identified as Pankaj Gohain alias Bhaurav Asom, joined the banned militant outfit in the year 2018.The cadre went to the Charaideo District Police and surrendered himself.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles on October 14 arrested three ULFA cadres from Jagun in Tinsukia.As per sources, the Assam Rifles arrested three youths from Jagun on October 13, night while they were travelling in a bus from Sivsagar to Jagun.

They were allegedly brought to Jagun with the aim of joining the banned outfit ULFA (I).The three apprehended cadres have been identified as Swadeshi, Bijay Bowri, and Gunadhar Rajawar.

Further, all the arrested youths have been handed them over to the police and are under the custody of the Lekhapani police station.