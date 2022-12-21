Denying any involvement in the encounter that ensued in Tinsukia on December 21, United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) has released a press note stating that none of their members are taking shelter in Pengeri area and that reports of encounter are baseless.

Slamming the security forces for creating confusion among the general public, ULFA-I mentioned in their press note, "The news being circulated in various media of Assam regarding the clash between the army of "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra] (ULFA-I)" organizations in the Upper Dihing forest area is completely baseless. No member of ULFA-I has taken shelter in the area. The Assam Police and the security forces are trying their best to create confusion among the general public by carrying out the incident in a pre-planned manner and putting the blame on ULFA-I. This is nothing new. That is why the liberated people are humbly appealed not to fall prey to such a heinous act of the enemy side".

It needs mention here, an encounter broke out between security forces and suspected ULFA-I militants in Upper Dihing area in Tinsukia district on December 21, in which one suspected ULFA-I linkman identified as Amit Mukhiar (29) was injured in the crossfire.

The incident took place at around 4 am on December 21, when the suspected ULFA-I linkman was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the leg.

Yesterday, on December 20 night, based on source information, four persons from Pengeree PS area were apprehended by security forces and Police on the suspicion that they had given food and shelter to group of ULFA(I) cadres on the night of 19th Dec 2022.

Accordingly they were thoroughly questioned and they confessed that they had arranged food for 7 ULFA cadres sheltering inside Upper Dehing Reserve Forest area. Immediately one of the apprehended person namely Amit Mukhiar S/o Lt Suresh Mukhiar R/o Garha line Khatangpani was taken to the said forest area around 4:00 am today morning to locate the place where they had cooked food for the ULFA Cadres.

As per Tinsukia SP Abhijit Gurav, at around 4:50 am some unknown insurgents fired at Police team led by SDPO Margherita. Police team retaliated in the direction of fire. Around 15-20 rounds were fired by Police team. After few minutes, the firing was stopped and it was found that suspected ULFA OGW (linkman) Amit Mukhiar was hit by a stray bullet. He was immediately taken to Digboi FRU and from there he was referred to Tinsukia Civil Hospital. Suspected group of ULFA cadres ran away from the PO taking advantage of thick foliage and darkness.

Some incriminating objects were recovered during search which includes 1 back pack, 3 PEK tube, detonators, 2 grenades and cordex. Nearby OCs and security forces were alerted about presence of the ULFA cadres in the area. Further search of the area is going on.

Also read : Assam: Firing breaks out between security forces, ULFA-I in Tinsukia; one suspected ULFA linkman injured