The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) along with NSCN/GPRN jointly issued a statement on August 12 boycotting the 77th "Independence Day" celebrations. The statement, delivered by Captain Rumel Assam from the Publicity Department, denounces the celebrated day and advocates for a united stand in western Southeast Asia to address enduring colonial exploitation.

The letter stated, on August 15, 1947, India's colonial rulers relinquished power, yet the legacy of colonial oppression and the resulting issues persist within the nations of western South-East Asia, encompassing Assam and Nagaland. The statement emphasized the need for genuine economic and political autonomy, as well as the right to safeguard linguistic, cultural, and national identities, a right that remains compromised under the existing framework.

The statement contends that the facade of this celebrated "Independence Day" has failed to safeguard the sovereignty of the historically independent nations of the western Southeast Asia region, which remain marginalized and under the influence of the colonial ruling class.

The declaration denounces the characterization of political conflicts within the region as mere "law and order problems," emphasizing the imperative to challenge such perspectives. The statement highlights the disparity between the aspirations of the Thalgiri people and the decisions imposed by the Hindi heartland, perpetuating a disregard for the distinct identity and desires of the region.

The letter stated that genuine progress cannot be achieved until colonial India's overarching dominance is dismantled. It calls for unity among Assam, Nagaland, and the western South-East Asia region [WeSEA], emphasizing the significance of self-defense and collective efforts.

In light of these sentiments, the call to boycott the colonial India's 'Independence Day' celebration is reiterated. The statement appeals to political and non-political entities, as well as the citizens of Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, to abstain from any official state-prescribed programs. The boycott, set for August 15, will entail a complete shutdown from 00:1 am to 18:00 am. The statement, however, clarifies that emergency services, media operations, and religious activities will be exempt from the shutdown.