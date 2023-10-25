The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) pro-talk faction held a meeting at the JB Resort in Kohora, Kaziranga.

A delegation from the ULFA pro-talk faction, led by Chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa and Anup Chetia was also present in the meeting for discussions.

Meanwhile, the pro-talks fraction will also hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to brief the media.

Earlier on August 18, the tripartite peace talks involving the Central government, Assam's administration, and the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) pro-talk faction were held today in Delhi.



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Speaking to India Today NE, Anup Chetia, the General Secretary of the pro-talks faction of ULFA (I), stated that the discussions have not yet been completed. All the topics were thoroughly discussed during the meeting, including our demands. The main focus was on political issues and topics, particularly the political rights of the indigenous Assamese people.

ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Baruah's topic was not part of the meeting's agenda as the talks were with the pro-talks faction and not with the faction led by Paresh Baruah. A total of 11 demands were presented. The meeting yielded positive outcomes, with Interlocutor AK Mishra present. Our ULFA delegation consisted of four members.

Anup Chetia also expounded that the primary agenda was centred around the discourse and advocacy for political safeguards for their members who have relinquished arms. He emphasized that while the discussions were ongoing, the main thrust was on safeguarding political rights, a key concern for their faction.