A firing incident has been reported in Ledo near Assam-Arunachal border wherein cadres of the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) allegedly opened fire at civilians on February 20.



Reports suggest the firing incident took place between Pheenbhiru and Ringraan Thaan along the Assam-Arunachal border



As per reports, the militants are suspected to have carried out the attack following the February 8 gunfight with Assam Police in which one cadre of the banned outfit, identified as Uday Asom was killed in the encounter.

Also read : Assam: Massive search operation underway after encounter with ULFA-I in Tinsukia