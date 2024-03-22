The United Liberation Front of Asom (I) has announced the release of three miners who were abducted on February 18. The group's spokesperson, Rumel Asom, revealed in a statement that Gyan Thapa, Lekhan Bora and Chandan Narzari were freed at Lalpul near Longvi in Nampong, Arunachal Pradesh, at 10 am today.

However, despite the purported release, uncertainty looms over the whereabouts of the miners. The ULFA (I) expressed concerns that the Assam Rifles might have taken custody of the miners and could potentially attempt to shift blame onto the militant group.

The abduction took place at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border near the Manmow police station. Initially reported on February 18, the incident involved suspected militants targeting workers at a coal mine in the Febru Basti area of Changlang district.

Following the abduction, a joint effort involving law enforcement agencies from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, alongside the Assam Rifles, was launched to locate and rescue the abducted miners. Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Abhijit Gaurav, confirmed the identities of the abducted individuals and assured ongoing efforts for their safe return.

Bibhash Das, the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Tinsukia, has been overseeing the case to ensure a resolution. Reports suggested the involvement of both ULFA (I) and NSCN militants in the abduction, although the exact number of individuals taken remains unclear.

In light of the recent developments, the ULFA (I) has issued an appeal to journalists to collaborate with the Assam Rifles and local police stations to aid in the search for the missing miners and to prevent any potential misattribution of blame.